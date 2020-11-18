2022 Honda Civic Prototype: Dumping the Angry Cyborg Looks for Something More Subtle

As promised, Honda has taken the wraps off of the 2022 Civic Prototype as part of a Tuesday night Twitch stream, which should tell you all you need to know about this car's target audience. Despite the unconventional reveal, the new Civic itself appears to represent a return to the traditional, with a design that's much more subdued than the model it replaces.

Honda's redesigned compact borrows some elements from its predecessor such as an eyebrow-area that juts out and a sloping roofline. It also appears to take inspiration from more prestigious sedans in the Honda lineup, such as a profile heavily reminiscent of that of the Accord as well as a longer hood and pushed-back greenhouse making for luxury-car proportions similar to the new Acura TLX.