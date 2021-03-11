Next-Gen Honda Civic Leaks Way Before Its Official Debut

We already knew that the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback and sedan would be evolutions rather than redesigns after renders of the cars' patents showed less radical, more Accord-esque lines. Although the Type R looks set to keep its meaner shape with possible hybrid power, the Japanese brand's mainstays seem a little more sedate with leaked images of what could be the Chinese market model looking in-line with those renders.

In pictures dug out by Civic11Forum.com, the car's hood is markedly elongated compared to the outgoing model and although there's no full-frontal view, the headlights look a little less aggressive. The sharp sculpting over the edges of the hood seems to have been replaced with a more gentle line, the car appearing calmed down overall from the almost spiky direction it had been heading in for a few years, like growing out your fringe in lockdown.