2022 Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback Are Evolution, Not Revolution: Patents

The Honda Civic is a mainstay of the Japanese brand's global offerings, and with the 10th generation car reaching the end of its lifecycle, a new one will soon be released. We've only seen this new Civic in a few spy shots when the car was covered in camouflage, but now, thanks to some patent sleuths at Civicxi.com, we have renders that reveal what the sedan and hatch versions of the car will look like.

These pictures are only meant for legal purposes, so they aren't very well-lit or realistic. However, they do give us a basic look at the car's aesthetics.