All-New 2022 Honda HR-V Goes Hybrid-Only for Europe, Also Looks Surprisingly Great

The HR-V's 2019 update was to make it hipper and cooler , more of a statement SUV than its cheap but very compact 2018 version . This time, Honda's taken that a step further for the 2022 update and gone a bit Honda-e's big brother , a meaner and blockier but still kind of expressive look to the front of the car.

The new edition of the Honda HR-V just launched in Europe, sporting a design that we can probably expect for the U.S. iteration later this year. The SUV is going all-hybrid, with the e:HEV system added to every new model and a facelift to make it more alike the Asia-specific Vezel .

At the moment, most of the details we've got are cosmetic. Honda says "the design includes a new bold integrated grille, while the body shape incorporates a long hood and sharper, more vertical sides to ensure there is no impact on interior space. The hood's centre is low and flat, with a shoulder line that flows to the base of the A-pillars, projecting a sense of stability and security that further enhances the SUV aesthetic."

The biggest difference, maybe, is that what had been a very budget compact SUV is going all hybrid, which will probably have a price impact. Both in the sense that hybrids cost more—and that there are more subsidy plans to help consumers buy them, as cleaner vehicles. Electrifying the HR-V is a key part of it for Honda, who've said that this HR-V update follows the same hybrid systems going into the CR-V and Jazz in Europe.

The question is: is it coming to the U.S.? Honda has said "sort of"—there will be an update to the HR-V stateside but it will be a different car with different specs. "The development of a successor to the Honda HR-V for the U.S. market is underway. This new HR-V will be designed to meet the distinct needs of U.S. customers, and will differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be revealed on February 18 for other regions."

Whether that means non-hybrid options will stay available for the US or some further restyling, we can't currently know, but at least the general look of the European version is likely to transfer.