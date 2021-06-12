2022 Lexus NX: Small Crossover With Big Plans as Lexus’ First-Ever Plug-In Hybrid

Much like competing systems from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Lexus Interface will even come with a voice-activated Virtual Assistant. Par for the course, it'll answer to "Hey, Lexus" and be able to set nav destinations, control the audio, adjust the HVAC, and even open or close windows, among other things.
And it looks like it'll all be controlled via voice or touchscreen. No convoluted trackpads, mousepads, or GameCube controllers in sight. Physical controls, however, haven't been completely eliminated as volume and HVAC knobs, thankfully, remain. In an extremely newfangled move I don't think anybody expected from Lexus, the temperature knobs look like they've partially been placed on top of the screen à la Ford's Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning.
The First-Ever Lexus Plug-In Hybrid: NX 450h+
Despite parent company Toyota being a key pioneer when it came to regular hybrids, the Japanese auto giant was relatively late to the punch when it came to plug-ins. In any case, the Lexus plug-in drought ends now with the flagship 2022 NX: the NX 450h+, the first plug-in hybrid to wear the oval-L badge. Using a new, high-capacity, lithium-ion battery, the premier Lexus PHEV is apparently good for 36 miles of electric-only range.