2022 Lexus NX: Small Crossover With Big Plans as Lexus’ First-Ever Plug-In Hybrid

Combining an electric drivetrain that apparently provides thrust on par with that of a 2.0-liter gas engine with an actual 2.5-liter four-cylinder, the all-wheel-drive NX 450h+ will sprint from zero to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds. Not quite as quick as the RAV4 Prime's 5.7-second zero-to-60 run (leather and sound-deadening aren't exactly lightweight, I guess), but still quicker than the new manual GR 86's 6.1-second time.

When it comes to plugging in Lexus' new plug-in hybrid, the NX 450h+ will fill its battery in about 2.5 hours on a 240-volt current using the optional 6.6-kW Expedited Onboard Charger. With the standard 3.3-kW charger, the wait extends to approximately 4.5 hours. Interestingly, Lexus has placed this car's charge port at the rear where a passenger-side fuel cap would go instead of just aft of the front fender like many other PHEVs.

Presumably, "h+" will be the Lexus suffix that denotes plug-in hybrids going forward.

NX 350h, NX 350, and NX 250

Of course, the new Lexus NX won't just come as a plug-in hybrid. Three other variants will be available including a regular-hybrid NX 350h, a turbocharged NX 350, and a naturally-aspirated NX 250.

The 350h hybrid uses a 2.5-liter gas engine with two electric motors (with one dedicated to the rear axle for e-AWD, just like most other AWD Toyota hybrids). This version is good for a combined 239 horsepower and 36 mpg—20 percent more hp and 6 more mpg from last year. The unelectrified NX 350, meanwhile, uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter to make an "estimated" 275 hp and a healthy 317 pound-feet of torque.