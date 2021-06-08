2022 BMW X3 and X4: A Facelift, a Mild Hybrid System, and More Torque for the M Versions

BMW has also modernized the X3 and X4 with the same interiors seen in the 3 and 4 Series cars.

By Chris Tsui
BMW

It's been four years since the current generation of BMW's compact crossover was first unveiled which means it's time for a mid-cycle refresh. 

For 2022, both the BMW X3—the brand's best-selling model in 2020—and its "Coupe" sibling, the X4, are getting nipped and tucked. They're rocking more chiseled-looking front ends, thinner headlights, slightly bigger kidney grilles, and, in the case of the X3, some pincer-shaped taillight signatures.

BMW

sDrive30i, xDrive30i, and M40i

In regular, non-M form, the two Bavarian crossovers can be had with either a 248-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-four in xDrive30i form or a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six making 382 hp rocking M40i badges. The latter powertrain now benefits from a 48-volt mild hybrid system that can provide up to 11 hp of extra push and let the gas engine turn off completely when the car slows down to under 9 mph. The system is also able to shut the engine off and "glide" at speeds between 15 and 99 mph. 

Optional 19-inch wheels are said to be more aerodynamic and feature removable plastic inserts that apparently reduce unsprung weight.

BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW

An eight-speed automatic transmission is present as always while the xDrive all-wheel-drive system used this time around is said to be lighter too and more internally efficient than before. Bottom line, the X3 and X4 M40i hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds while the base motors take six seconds. 

Oh, by the way, the X3 can also be had with rear-wheel-drive in the sDrive30i paired with the 2.0-liter engine if, for some reason, you'd like a rear-wheel-drive crossover. The X4, meanwhile, gets xDrive standard. 

BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW

On the inside, BMW has swapped out last year's X3 and X4 interior for the same dash design seen in the current 3 and 4 Series cars (and a bunch of other Bimmers, really). The upmarket infotainment screen now grows to 12.3 inches (it was 10.25 inches before) while the X3 M40i and all X4s continue to come with 12.3-inch digital instrument clusters. For some reason, though, the little standard gauge screen that accompanies analog gauges in the base four-cylinder X3 sees a downgrade from 5.7 inches last year to 5.1 now. If this isn't evidence that luxury cars like this are really only meant to be enjoyed as up-trim models, I don't know what is. As BMW owners' forum members like to constantly remind each other: you gotta pay to play.

Speaking of, the 2022 X3 starts at $44,695 for the aforementioned RWD model while the 2022 X4 begins at $52,795.

M

Of course, the facelift also applies to the high-performance versions of these cars too—namely the X3 M and X4 M, as well as their more powerful Competition variants. All four models are powered by the same twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six as before albeit tuned and gifted with the lighter crankshaft out of the M3 and M4. Horsepower goes unchanged but torque is up versus last year. 

BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW

The 2022 BMW X3 and X4 M produce 473 hp and 457 pound-feet of torque while the X3 and X4 M Competition make 503 hp and 479 pound-feet. Last year, all four cars made 442 pound-feet of torque.

On tarmac, that translates to a zero to 60 time of 3.9 seconds for the non-Competition X3 and X4 M (down from 4.1 seconds previously) and 3.7 seconds for the Comp models (reduced from 4.0 seconds before). Naturally, top speed is 155 mph standard or 177 mph with the M Driver's Package. 

BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW

The 2022 BMW X3 M will start at $70,895 while the X4 M will cost $74,395. Both are coming to dealerships in September.

