2022 BMW X3 and X4: A Facelift, a Mild Hybrid System, and More Torque for the M Versions

On the inside, BMW has swapped out last year's X3 and X4 interior for the same dash design seen in the current 3 and 4 Series cars (and a bunch of other Bimmers, really). The upmarket infotainment screen now grows to 12.3 inches (it was 10.25 inches before) while the X3 M40i and all X4s continue to come with 12.3-inch digital instrument clusters. For some reason, though, the little standard gauge screen that accompanies analog gauges in the base four-cylinder X3 sees a downgrade from 5.7 inches last year to 5.1 now. If this isn't evidence that luxury cars like this are really only meant to be enjoyed as up-trim models, I don't know what is. As BMW owners' forum members like to constantly remind each other: you gotta pay to play.

Speaking of, the 2022 X3 starts at $44,695 for the aforementioned RWD model while the 2022 X4 begins at $52,795.

M

Of course, the facelift also applies to the high-performance versions of these cars too—namely the X3 M and X4 M, as well as their more powerful Competition variants. All four models are powered by the same twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six as before albeit tuned and gifted with the lighter crankshaft out of the M3 and M4. Horsepower goes unchanged but torque is up versus last year.