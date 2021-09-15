The Refreshed 2023 BMW 3 Series Won’t Have the Giant Grille

BMW may have ruffled feathers by putting the huge 4 Series kidney grille on the high-performance M3. Judging from a recent spy shot, though, it appears that the regular, non-M 2023 3 Series will remain free of this controversial element even after its imminent, eventual facelift. We know this thanks to a black BMW 3 Series spotted driving outside the Nürburgring sporting a bunch of swirly camouflage obscuring its front and rear fascias.

BMW is preparing a mid-cycle refresh which makes sense, timeline-wise, considering the current G20-gen 3er has been around for about three years now. Thankfully, the camo isn't too obscuring because we can already tell that the nipped-and-tucked compact BMW sedan will retain its relatively handsome and restrained kidney grille rather than inherit the extremely polarizing 4 Series-style front end.