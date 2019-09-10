The Alpina B3 Touring Is the Hot BMW Wagon We Can't Have

With the Frankfurt Motor Show in full swing, the world is getting some of its first looks at the industry’s latest offerings, one of which is the all-new BMW 3-Series Touring-based Alpina B3. Using the new BMW 3-Series wagon as the starting point that we don’t get, as you’d imagine, this Alpina B3 is also forbidden fruit. But that still isn’t keeping us from lusting over it.

BMW’s renowned independent turning division revealed the new B3 at the show earlier today and like other Alpina models, the firm takes BMW’s latest and cranks it up a few notches.