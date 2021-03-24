2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe: A Torquier Four-Door M8 That Rockets to 201 MPH

Those looking for a BMW 8 Series with a slightly classier attitude are in luck because Alpina is bringing its take on the big, slant-roofed Bimmer with the 2022 B8 Gran Coupe.

Using a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8, horsepower sits between that of the M8 and M8 Competition, coming in at 612 hp. Torque sees a significant increase to 590 pound-feet available from just 2,000 rpm to 5,000 rpm. For your reference, the M8 "only" produces 553 pound-feet, according to BMW. Boasting "optimized" turbocharging and cooling, the B8's mill pushes the car from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and helps it complete the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. Top speed is 201 mph—that's 12 mph more than the fastest non-Alpina 8 Series.