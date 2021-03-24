2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe: A Torquier Four-Door M8 That Rockets to 201 MPH

On the inside, there's obviously a bunch of Alpina logos including one that's been lasered inside of the crystal iDrive controller. High-gloss walnut trim and a steering wheel hand-finished in untreated Lavalina leather set it apart from the more mainstream 8ers. Other luxurious interior touches include a leather-wrapped dash, Alcantara on the headliner, a standard "first-class" surround sound system by Harmon Kardon (Bowers & Wilkins' Diamond surround system is an option), and a standard pano sunroof which can be swapped out for an opaque carbon one as an option.
The 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe will start at $140,895 when it comes to U.S. dealers in late spring 2021. As a reference, the non-Alpina BMW M8 Gran Coupe starts at $130,995 while the Competition version will cost you at least $143,995.