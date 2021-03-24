2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe: A Torquier Four-Door M8 That Rockets to 201 MPH

When a normal M8 Gran Coupe is just too mainstream, you spring for the comfier (and faster) Alpina.

By Chris Tsui
Those looking for a BMW 8 Series with a slightly classier attitude are in luck because Alpina is bringing its take on the big, slant-roofed Bimmer with the 2022 B8 Gran Coupe. 

Using a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8, horsepower sits between that of the M8 and M8 Competition, coming in at 612 hp. Torque sees a significant increase to 590 pound-feet available from just 2,000 rpm to 5,000 rpm. For your reference, the M8 "only" produces 553 pound-feet, according to BMW. Boasting "optimized" turbocharging and cooling, the B8's mill pushes the car from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and helps it complete the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. Top speed is 201 mph—that's 12 mph more than the fastest non-Alpina 8 Series.

Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto that's been further refined by ZF and features a high-performance hydrodynamic torque converter with reinforced internals, an aluminum transmission oil sump, and an advanced turbine torsional damper that reduces drivetrain vibrations. 

Chassis and suspension components have been fettled with too including the addition of hydro mounts on the front axle struts that apparently enhance comfort and stiffer strut support mounts that are said to increase stability. Front sway bars have been reinforced while the lower wishbone mounts have been stiffened. This is all claimed to culminate in impeccable long-distance comfort while retaining exceptional handling. A Comfort+ driving mode has been added, too, for when Comfort just isn't comfortable enough. 

The Alpina B8 features rear-wheel steering up to 2.3 degrees. Like pretty much every other system of its kind, the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction to the fronts at low speeds for better agility and a tighter turning circle but steer in the same direction at high speeds for the benefit of stability.

On the outside, the car gets Alpina aero parts, a stainless steel Alpina sport exhaust system, and the firm's signature forged wheel design measuring 21 inches in diameter. They're wrapped in Pirellis developed specifically for this car, coming in at 245mm wide up front and 285mm wide in the rear. More interestingly perhaps, the rear brake discs are slightly bigger than the front discs, measuring 15.7 inches while the front stoppers span 15.6 inches. 

On the inside, there's obviously a bunch of Alpina logos including one that's been lasered inside of the crystal iDrive controller. High-gloss walnut trim and a steering wheel hand-finished in untreated Lavalina leather set it apart from the more mainstream 8ers. Other luxurious interior touches include a leather-wrapped dash, Alcantara on the headliner, a standard "first-class" surround sound system by Harmon Kardon (Bowers & Wilkins' Diamond surround system is an option), and a standard pano sunroof which can be swapped out for an opaque carbon one as an option.

The 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe will start at $140,895 when it comes to U.S. dealers in late spring 2021. As a reference, the non-Alpina BMW M8 Gran Coupe starts at $130,995 while the Competition version will cost you at least $143,995.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

