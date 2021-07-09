Accidents happen on the racetrack, even when there aren't any other cars to provoke a mistake. A corner taken a little too fast or a missed braking point can mean a trip into the barriers. That's just what happened today to racing driver Tom Diment while hooning an Alpina B8 up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

As Road & Track reports, after coming into one of the final corners of the sprint a little too hot, the car ran out of asphalt and impacted the trackside hay bale. Diment was ok despite the airbag deploying thanks to his full racing gear. The car, on the other hand...well, that's going to need some work.