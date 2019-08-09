Buy This 1985 Alpina C1 2.3 BMW That's Lived in Japan Since 1988

Alpina already had a fire-breathing version, the B6, but wanted something a little more easily managed. As such, the C1 2.3 was born. But it was no slouch. With an uprated M20 straight-6 engine developing 170 horsepower, the Alpina C1 was capable of hitting 60 mph in around 7 seconds. That sounds terribly slow now, but back when this was new, it flew. Alpina also fit the C1 2.3 with Bilstein shocks, some larger brake discs and calipers, lighter alloy wheels, and a host of cosmetic changes, including a new front and rear bumper, side skirts, and some rad ‘80s graphics.

Though lacking in the B6’s forward momentum, the C1 was a lightweight, semi-affordable E30 for the customer who wanted something more. And now, after all these years, you too could be that customer.

To go along with the enthusiasm and German dynamism, this particular Alpina C1 has seen its fair-share of globe-trekking. Originally built in Germany, and then subsequently sold to someone near the Rhine, the car sold to a buyer in 1988 and sent to Japan where the C1 2.3 lived much of its 34-year existence. Recently, however, the Alpina C1 made another trans-continental trip across the Pacific Ocean where it’s ended up at Sodo Moto, a smaller dealership that specializes in importing and exporting cars to and from Japan, located in Seattle, Washington where it was subsequently put up for sale.