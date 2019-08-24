This Totally Custom Tesla Model S Pickup Truck Is a Toy-Hauling, Tire-Shredding EV

The Teslamino is a bit more of a work in progress than Giertz's Truckla, but as someone who's into the form-over-function aesthetic, I dig it. Borysewicz worked with a friend who owns EV West to acquire a wrecked Tesla for the idea. EV West usually disassembles salvage-title Teslas for parts, but this one was in okay-enough condition (save for a broken steering rack) to fix up, drive, and sawzall into a pickup.

Borysewicz says they had to be extra careful about the car's extensive wiring, but otherwise, it was a pretty simple conversion. "These cars are so stiff that you can ride them with just the pan," he explained.

The Teslamino has air-ride suspension that Borysewicz sketchily adapted from another Tesla, too. See that nest of wires under the hood? That's it.

The best part of it all, though, is that they've taken a car that will already pin your head to the headrest with torque and made it lighter and sillier to drive. I love it so much. This thing is so delightfully sketchy that it features a large wooden board with a zip-tied-on-rubber chicken to extend the handbrake. If that's not my personal aesthetic in a nutshell, I don't know what is.

Borysewicz also doesn't really care whether you like his work-in-progress of a build, either. "There's a lot of pissed off people, but hey, whatever," he told the Hoonigans.

These builds are just further proof that the world can't wait for electric pickup trucks to finally go on sale. In the meantime, you better get a sawzall.