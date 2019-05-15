Tesla Agrees to $13M Settlement for 'Permanently Disabled' Worker Struck by Model S at Fremont Plant

Tesla has settled an injury lawsuit with a former janitor who was left "permanently disabled" in an accident at the company's Fremont, California factory.

According to a lawsuit filed on April 26 by Parris Law Firm, Teodora Tapia was an employee of Flagship Facility Services, which was contracted to clean Tesla's Fremont plant as of August 2014. During this month, Tapia was reportedly struck by a Model S being driven to another part of the factory by Joseph Aguilar, whom Business Insider reports was an employee of another Tesla-contracted company, West Valley Staffing Group.

In the collision, Tapia sustained "serious and permanent injuries to her lower extremities and body," according to her legal representation. These injuries allegedly left her "permanently disabled."

Tesla reportedly agreed to settle the suit on May 10 for the sum of $13 million, "the bulk" of which would be paid by Aguilar's employer, West Valley Staffing Group. The Drive contacted Tesla for confirmation of this claim and we will update when we receive comment.

"We care deeply about the safety and well-being of everyone who works at Tesla's facilities, whether they are a contractor or Tesla employee," a Tesla spokesperson told Business Insider. Tesla, however, has been cited by OSHA at a significantly higher rate than industry competitors for unsafe practices inside its manufacturing facilities.

"While Teodora will never be the same, this settlement will help provide for her ongoing care and the needs of her family," commented Tapia's representative, Khail Parris of Parris Law Firm, in a statement. "Tesla must take greater care for its employees in the future, but we're relieved our client will be able to care for herself for many years to come."