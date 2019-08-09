This Tesla Model S Hearse Will Keep Your Carbon Footprint Low All The Way to Your Grave

If you fit into the incredibly narrow demographic of Silicon Valley undertakers who have wealthy individualistic clienteles, and you happen to need a new hearse—then hot diggity—we've found the right vehicle for you. Listed for sale on a Norwegian classified ad site is a Tesla Model S hearse, which its builder, one Jan Erik Naley, says is one of only four Tesla hearses worldwide.

This car came about as a result of an inquiry from a Trondheim, Norway funeral home, which was interested in a coffin-carrying Tesla. Naley played with the idea before pitching it to a company in the Netherlands, and before he knew it, he was building the first of now three Model S hearses. It's also the first based on a 75D variant.