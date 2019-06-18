This Is the World's First and Only Tesla Pickup Truck

Will Tesla release its touted world-beater of an electric pickup truck, or will its financial woes catch up to it first? Simone Giertz, the "Queen of Shitty Robots," wasn't comfortable letting Elon Musk answer the question of whether or not she'd ever drive the Tesla truck she so desperately wanted, so she took to her toolshed to make the truck-bedded EV happen for herself.

Simone Giertz Tesla Model 3 "Truckla"

Giertz explained in a 31-minute video documenting the build of the "Truckla" that she had the idea to build a pickup-bodied Tesla more than a year back, but that was before the project was sidelined by a brain tumor. One operation and a round of radiotherapy later, Giertz's health was good enough to turn her attention back to the Tesla build, which commenced on the foundation of a brand new Model 3 Standard Range. Giertz explained that she selected the Model 3 for its steel chassis, instead of the larger, more powerful Model S, which has a hard-to-modify aluminum unibody.

