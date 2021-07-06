2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: 536 HP Combined From an Electrified V6

Bentley's second plug-in hybrid will be a version of the Flying Spur, which is being billed as its most environmentally friendly car yet and part of the brand's overall journey towards carbon neutrality. With a gasoline V6 hybrid powertrain, it promises plenty of horsepower (536, precisely) and to be the big, Bentley-shaped car you expect to be getting for the price tag, but with the added advantage of low emissions. Bentley only announced its first electrified vehicle, the colossal (and colossally pricey) Bentayga plug-in hybrid, a few years back. Being an absolutely stonkingly enormous car, its environmental credentials are a bit neither-here-nor-there, despite qualifying for that all-important federal tax credit so you can drop a few more thou on the interior. But Bentley says the Flying Spur hybrid is designed with efficiency in mind and to be a statement of its environmental intentions going forwards.

Bentley

The Flying Spur was launched in 2005 and has had three versions so far, making the hybrid edition a fourth. The powertrain is newly developed for this specific car; it's got a 2.9-liter, turbocharged V6 gasoline engine which Bentley says follows a similar design philosophy to its 4.0-liter V8, with all its elements neatly incorporated into the combustion architecture. Fuel injectors and spark plugs are centralized in each of the combustion chambers to make sure each bit of fuel is burned as efficiently as possible—it delivers more hp per liter of displacement than even the V8 Flying Spur. Then the twin-scroll turbochargers and primary catalytic converters are tucked into the V, so it's all pretty neat under the hood.

Bentley