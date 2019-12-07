Immensely Rare 1962 Austin Mini Beach Car Sells for Astonishing $230,000 at Auction

If you're looking for an easy way to get into iconic cars from the 1960s, a first-generation Mini is a great first step. According to Hagerty, average prices for old Minis hover around the $13,000 mark, and a top-of-the-line show-ready example rarely breaks $25,000. However, glance at more obscure variants and prices go from reasonable to unobtainium pretty fast. Need an example? A low-mileage, rare 1962 Austin 850 Mini Beach Car recently sold for $230,000 on Bring a Trailer—yes, someone paid more for the teensy, undeniably adorable classic novelty than a new McLaren.

To celebrate the Mini's debut in the North American market at the beginning of the Swinging '60s, Austin built 15 "Beach Car" variants, which came from the factory with wicker seats and no doors or B-pillars. Thirteen of these Fiat Jolly-esque Beach Cars were sent to the United States for advertising purposes at dealerships, while the Queen of England was supposedly loaned one to complement her Rolls-Royce.

This example, chassis A-AY1-L/197662 is finished in Smoke Grey with a Snowberry White roof. It's still powered by a numbers-matching, 850cc inline-four engine bolted to a four-speed manual gearbox.