Aston Martin Edition Airbus ACH130 Helicopter Isn’t for Modest Millionaires

Independent of exterior color, Airbus clients can specify any of four leather colors (Oxford Tan, Pure Black, Cormorant, Ivory) for their ACH130's interior, wherein black ultra-suede trims everything not wrapped in cowhide. If you spend so much time in luxury helicopters that they all become a blur, embossed Aston Martin wings on this chopper's headrests and a plaque on the instrument panel serve to remind you that you're in the nicer-er version. There may hypothetically yet be a nicest version, as this is only the first product resulting from a brand alliance between the two manufacturers—the door's open for a Lagonda-branded version with gold stitching and fossilized T-rex bone switchgear.

And if even that isn't ostentatious enough for you, you could always wait for that Boeing-Porsche electric VTOL. That'll end the posturing in the country club parking lot once and for all.