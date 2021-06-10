2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Teased, and It'll Debut on June 23

We've already seen the upcoming 11th-generation 2022 Honda Civic Sedan, which will arrive in the U.S. later this year. However, we've yet to see the hatchback version, a classic member of the Civic lineup that's so far been a bit elusive. Well, it becomes a little less elusive today, as Honda released a shadowy teaser image of the Civic hatch posing against a sunset and some palm trees. The sole image of the car Honda gave us is taken from a profile perspective, showcasing the vehicle's elevated roofline and not much else. Even after we brightened the image, there really isn't much to see here. At least it's a pretty picture.

Honda

The brightening did at least clear up the rear portion of the Civic hatch's window profile, which looks pointy and sharp similar to the current one. Thanks to our pumped-up image, you also get a much better look at the shape of the fuel door. Yeah, you're welcome. In a press release, Honda reiterated that the fact that the Civic hatch—unlike its sedan cousin—will be built in the United States at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana plant. It's actually the first Civic Hatch to ever be built stateside, which is pretty cool. The sedan is built further north in Canada, at a facility in Alliston, Ontario.

Honda