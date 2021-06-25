The 2022 Civic Si Might Only Live on as a Sedan

Honda

The last-generation Civic Si was available as a sedan or a coupe, though the latter body style has since seen its end. With the demise of the two-door Honda Civic in 2020, the U.S. market is now without a front-wheel-drive coupe for the first time since the 1960s. The move is a sad one for fans of the sporty and sleek. However, it's not exactly surprising, given a market shift towards practicality and the continual pressure on regular cars from the rise of SUVs.

Questioned about the U.S. market, Honda Canada only stated that it couldn't comment on the U.S. division's plans. "We will have more to come on the Civic Si in the next couple of months…stay tuned," a Honda U.S. spokesperson told The Drive via email. One can speculate that this means no decision has yet been made, though fundamentally the answer is a vague one. Regardless, it means that at the time of writing, there's no solid confirmation that the Civic Si will be sedan only in the U.S.