The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan: Clean Lines, More Tech and a Focus on Driving

It's a car that will already look familiar to those who saw the prototype Honda released last year or that picture it released a couple of weeks ago, but, at last, here it is in full. Say hello to the 11th-generation 2022 Honda Civic, and prepare to see these absolutely everywhere. So, the highlights: For better or worse, the new Civic sedan's design is massively toned-down compared to the previous car's controversial wedge look. That's pleased some and upset others, just like the minimalist interior previewed earlier this week that emphasizes simplicity above all else. Where Honda claims it hasn't shown restraint is the driving dynamics, going so far as to claim the redesigned chassis and better engine tuning will make this the most fun-to-drive Civic ever. A bold claim if you've ever heard one, but if we're talking an apples to apples comparison of base Civics, the bones here have potential—and definitely a pitfall or two.

Just a quick word about the styling before we get into the rest of the car, since we've seen enough of it already in leaks and previews to know how people feel about it. But keep this in mind as you look at the pictures: despite appearances, the new Civic is almost exactly the same size as the current car. It's a bit longer, but the overall width and height are the same. It hasn't succumbed to model bloat. [Editor's note: I was able to check out the 2022 Honda Civic in person at a preview event last week, and while I'm a fan of the design, I do think it comes across better in person, namely because the smaller size of the car is more apparent and things feel more proportional. -- EIC Kyle Cheromcha]

