The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Starts at $22,695

If you want a stick shift, you’ll need to step up to the Sport trim and spend $25,115.

By Kristen Lee
The all-new, 2022 Honda Civic seems to have already scored style points with many, thanks to its far less polarizing design over the outgoing generation. And as the great economy car for the masses, its pricing has historically been agreeable. Today, Honda announced the Civic hatchback's pricing, which is also extremely agreeable. 

As we've reported before in our review, the base price for the Civic sedan is $22,695. The hatchback will start at $23,915—just about $1,000 more. That's for the most basic LX trim that comes with the CVT and the 2.0-liter four-cylinder. But if you're a fan of three pedals, a six-speed, and fun, the 2.0-liter Civic hatch Sport starts at $25,115. 

For those considering the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, look to the EX-L trim with the CVT ($27,615) and the Sport Touring trims at the very top of the Civic hatch hierarchy. For $30,415, you can get it with the manual and for $30,415 you can get it with the CVT. 

You can see the hatchback's full pricing list below:

Among the compact economy car class, there aren't many that offer a hatchback body style and a manual transmission. Aside from the Civic, there are also the Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3 hatchbacks. At $21,840, the Corolla hatch is the cheapest manual hatch and you can get that transmission on the lowest SE trim. 

And while the Mazda 3 hatch also offers a manual option, you can only get it with the fancier Premium trim. Pricing there starts at $28,995.

The 2022 Civic hatch's pricing represents a $700 increase over the 2021 hatch's pricing. It's not a huge increase, but an increase nonetheless. But I know there are several of you who'd gladly fork over the difference in exchange for the new Civic's design.

