2022 Honda Civic Gains an Impressive 34 HP From a Simple ECU Tune

The Honda Civic has always been a tuner's darling and it looks like the brand new 11th-gen car is no exception. Even though it's been exactly five minutes since the 2022 Civic came out, people are already tinkering and extracting quite a bit more power from the car's stock 1.5-liter turbo engine. Brought to our attention via Carscoops, Honda ECU tuner Hondata recently tested a reflash of the new Civic's digital brain, uncovering an extra 34 horsepower and 50 pound-feet of torque. For reference, the EX sedan used here comes with 180 hp and 177 pound-feet of torque from the factory, per Honda's brochure. When Hondata put the untuned car on the dyno, it showed 162.46 hp and 163.63 pound-feet at the axle—not abnormal after accounting for drivetrain loss.

Honda

Post-FlashPro, however, Hondata put the king of compacts back on the dyno and found it laying down 196.78 hp and 213.65 pound-feet. Those are deltas of more than 34 hp and 50 pound-feet of torque. Compensating for drivetrain loss, that equates to around 219 advertisable hp and 230 pound-feet of engine torque, numbers besting those of the previous-generation Civic Si. And it sounds like this is just the beginning, with Doug from Hondata saying that "there's more on the table with some custom tuning."

Honda