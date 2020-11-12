The 2022 Honda Civic Prototype Will Debut Nov. 17 on Twitch Because the Future Is Now, Old Man

Good news for anybody who appreciates affordable, fun-to-drive, and well-made compact motor vehicles: Honda is coming out with an all-new Civic for the 2022 model year and the company has set a date for its debut. The 2022 Honda Civic Prototype will be revealed live on Twitch, of all places, this coming Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Honda says it'll mark the very first live car debut to happen on the game-streaming platform and be hosted on its own Head2Head Twitch channel—the only automotive-branded Twitch channel, apparently. Because if one car manufacturer would have its own Twitch channel, it'd definitely be Honda.

Anyhow, to whet our collective appetites before the big reveal, Honda has released a teaser video of what to expect from the 11th-gen Civic Prototype. Not that surprisingly, the sedan we see here lines up with the patent images uncovered of this car back in September.