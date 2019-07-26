P-51-Inspired Ford Mustang GT 'Old Crow' Sells for Staggering $400,000 at Auction

For instance, the body gets a custom paint theme with unique badging that matches the exterior of Col. Anderson’s actual P-51. A Roush rear bumper and Ford Performance lower front racing spoiler complement the unique exterior, along with a custom exhaust with blue-rainbow-tinted exhaust tips that mimic the ones found on P-51s. The hood also gains two front vents that simulate the heat vents from the fighter.

The interior hasn't been overlooked either, with military-green and canvas leather, Sparco seats with four-point harnesses, a red shifter knob for the six-speed manual transmission, and contrasting door handles.

“It is truly special to have the opportunity to honor a great American hero and a truly great friend of mine such as Col. Bud Anderson,” Jack Roush, Sr. said. “My father instilled in me a love of aviation and a deep respect for the brave pilots and airmen of World War II. Building this incredible ‘Old Crow’ Mustang, especially to support the next generation of America’s pilots, has been a very rewarding opportunity and one that we’re proud to share with the world.”