These Stanford Engineers Taught a Self-Driving DeLorean to Drift Like a Professional

It appears master stunt driver Ken Block has some serious competition emerging, and it’s not exactly human. The days of people skillfully outdriving computers may be coming to an end as engineers at Stanford University’s Dynamic Design Lab in California recently produced a Gymkhana-style video showing off a DeLorean drifting around obstacles at an enclosed track. Only the slick sliding DMC-12 wasn’t being manhandled by the person in the driver seat; rather, it was drifting autonomously.

The video is called “MARTYkhana,” which pays tribute to the DMC-12’s most iconic placement in the Back to the Future films. It’s the result of Chris Gerdes and his team, PhD graduates Tushar Goel and Jon Goh, coming together to show off some of their latest advancements in autonomous driving research.

The nearly three-minute-long video shows the all-electric, self-driving 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, named MARTY, performing donuts and figure eights in a smooth and masterful form that’d make you think Block himself, or perhaps a champion Formula D driver, was behind the wheel. But instead, MARTY had Goh and Goel in the passenger and driver seat with a laptop and some on-board telemetry monitoring the whole process.