Toyota Is Building a Prototype City Full of Autonomous Vehicles, Robots, and AI

Despite already having a full-fledged Japanese city named after it and being in the process of building its own Nürburgring, Toyota has unveiled plans at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show to build a 175-acre prototype "city" as a sort of real-life laboratory for future tech. The utopia will be located at the base of Mt. Fuji, run on a connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells, and be named Woven City.

Looking like something straight out of a science fiction movie—y'know, the part at the beginning when the aliens haven't landed yet—Toyota's Woven City will initially house a population of 2,000 including company employees and their families, retired people, retailers, scientific researchers, and folks from partnering companies with room to grow. The entire thing will serve as a testbed for "autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes, and AI."