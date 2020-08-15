Michigan Plans to Build a Self-Driving Vehicle Roadway from Ann Arbor to Detroit

In-car technology is a big part of the puzzle, but really, it's our infrastructure that will have the final say on when self-driving vehicles become a reality. Geofencing and mapping defined areas has proven to work pretty well for autonomous systems. The problem is what happens when you insert them into the real world with its infinite variables. Transitioning to self-driving cars isn't just about developing a lidar system that allows you to nap behind the wheel. Our entire road network needs a tech upgrade to match. That's why it's interesting to see this week's announcement of a public-private partnership to try and build the country's first such autonomous vehicle corridor in Michigan.

According to the release put out by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the state will be working with a company called Cavnue, which was founded by another subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent organization. Cavnue in turn will be collaborating with tech and auto companies like Ford, BMW, GM, Toyota, Honda, Argo AI, Waymo and more to figure out the appropriate standards and logistics surrounding the 40-mile self-driving roadway between Detroit and Ann Arbor, which will mostly take the form of a separated lane built on I-94 and other major arteries.

Like all great engineering feats in history, the so-called Michigan Connected Corridor is going to require a massive amount of problem-solving.