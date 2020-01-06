This 2020 Toyota Supra Convertible Is Actually an Old Lexus Underneath

Since Toyota has yet to offer a convertible variant of the 2020 Supra, a group of Japanese tuners decided to take matters into their own hands, building what appears to be MkV Supra with the roof chopped off. Instead of, y'know, grabbing a MkV Supra and removing its roof or using the car's pre-chopped BMW Z4 platform-mate as a base, this car is actually a second-generation Lexus SC430 under the skin, a not-so-sporty luxury cruiser Lexus sold from 2001 to 2010 that happens to feature a retractable hardtop.

With the body panels of the new Supra and a widebody kit grafted on, this Dubya-era Lexus also received Lamborghini-style doors that open upward, a Paul Walker-inspired orange paint job, and—yes—a glorious, turbocharged 2JZ under the hood apparently making 600 horsepower. Throw in the fact that the Lexus SC's predecessor shared a platform with the iconic MkIV Supra and one could argue that this car is more of a Supra than the new, BMW-based version ever was or will be.