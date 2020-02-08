Cheaper, Four-Cylinder Toyota Supra Probably Coming to US: Report

The North America-spec Toyota Supra is only available with a 335-horsepower, 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six sourced from BMW. In Europe and Asia, however, it can also be had with a lighter, cheaper, and less powerful four-cylinder...also sourced from BMW. There are now rumblings that the four-pot will be coming stateside with one Toyota exec heavily hinting at an announcement coming as soon as next weekend.

When asked by Motor Trend at the Chicago Auto Show about whether or not the company would ever sell the four-cylinder Supra in the U.S., Toyota Marketing Vice President Ed Laukes ominously told the publication to stay tuned until next week. As it happens, the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled for next Sunday, a race in which Toyota is set to participate with seven cars. An ideal venue, then, to unveil a new variant of its flagship sports car. Laukes apparently told the publication that he will indeed be in Florida for the big race.