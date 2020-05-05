The Toyota Supra Isn't Getting Android Auto, Unlike the BMW It's Based On
According to Toyota customer feedback, however, it isn't a huge deal.
Arguably, the most popular criticism leveled at the revived Toyota GR Supra is that it really isn't a Toyota at all thanks to its mostly-BMW hardware. One upside, however, to having Bimmer tech in the Supra is that it would use a re-skinned version of the German automaker's iDrive infotainment system, a system that's generally more advanced than what you'd get in a typical Toyota product. While the Supra does indeed come with iDrive 6 and standard Apple CarPlay (free for a limited time only), it won't be getting iDrive 7 and, hence, no Android Auto. Sorry, Samsung-owning Supra stans.
From Roadshow, Google's in-car phone-mirroring software is expected to come to iDrive 7-equipped BMWs this July. This includes the Z4 with which the Supra was co-developed but decidedly not the Supra itself. When The Drive reached out to Toyota, a company spokesperson confirmed the news, replying in an email, "That is accurate. Android Auto compatibility will not be available on Supra for model year 2021." And it doesn't sound like the Japanese automaker sees this as a problem.
"We're always looking to see what's possible," Toyota senior manager of vehicle product planning Ben Haushalter told Roadshow. "We're collecting customer feedback to see if that's something they're interested in. We visited over a dozen dealers...we met with owners. Honestly, the Android Auto question hasn't come up as huge detractors so far."
Welp, it's hard to argue against concrete customer and dealer feedback so maybe Supra owners really do all use iPhones or something. But still, not having Android Auto in your $50,000 all-new, leather-laced sports car just seems like an odd omission especially considering it now comes in the Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner, and Sequoia. And most of those trucks are ancient.
What makes this odder is the fact that Toyota's been pretty good with keeping the Supra fresh so far, even though it's only been in production for a little over a year. For the 2021 model year, the straight-six GR Supra will get 382 hp (47 more than before) and a four-cylinder, 255-horsepower option will be made available in the U.S., presumably to the chagrin of anyone who paid a hefty dealer markup for a less powerful 2020 launch car.
Who knows? Maybe Toyota's tune will change a year or two from now and Android Auto will be standard on the 2023 Supra. But for now, owners will just have to invest in a good phone mount...or get familiar with iOS.
