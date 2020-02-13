2021 Toyota Supra Now Rated At 382 HP; 255 HP Four-Cylinder Model Comes to America

The return of the Supra nameplate was a big freaking deal last year, one that caused us to write endlessly about the many rumors surrounding the pseudo-Japanese sports car, and even made someone shell out $2.1 million for the very first 2020 year-model. Now, however, there's a new 2021 model coming soon that offers more power, more tech, and even a four-cylinder engine, so whoever paid big markups for last year's model might just be banging their heads against the wall right now.

True to rumors, the four-cylinder "GR Supra 2.0" is here, and it'll be sold in the U.S. We cheekily refer to it as swap-spec because Supra project lead Tetsuya Tada begged aspiring tuners to use this reduced-cost model as the basis for their 2JZ-GTE swaps, but after seeing its performance figures, we're not 100 percent sure swapping's necessary. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, which it sends to the rear wheels through the same eight-speed automatic transmission as the 3.0-liter car. This allows the four-cylinder Supra to scoot from zero to 60 mph in five seconds flat and onto a top speed of 155 mph, neither of which are shabby specs for a four-banger sports car.

Let's not kid ourselves, though. Everyone would rather have the 3.0-liter model, which receives serious upgrades for the 2021 model year. Its tunable, twin-turbo BMW B58 inline-six has a new exhaust manifold design and reduced-compression pistons that enhance its ability to withstand boost, which permits the extraction of three extra pound-feet of torque and 47 more horsepower. That's now 382 horse in total, or enough to rocket the three-liter Supra to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. The chassis gets some love too; with its power steering and stability control recalibrated, its shocks retuned, and its frame stiffened via the addition of aluminum strut braces.