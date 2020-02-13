2021 Toyota Supra Now Rated At 382 HP; 255 HP Four-Cylinder Model Comes to America
Good things come to those who wait.
The return of the Supra nameplate was a big freaking deal last year, one that caused us to write endlessly about the many rumors surrounding the pseudo-Japanese sports car, and even made someone shell out $2.1 million for the very first 2020 year-model. Now, however, there's a new 2021 model coming soon that offers more power, more tech, and even a four-cylinder engine, so whoever paid big markups for last year's model might just be banging their heads against the wall right now.
True to rumors, the four-cylinder "GR Supra 2.0" is here, and it'll be sold in the U.S. We cheekily refer to it as swap-spec because Supra project lead Tetsuya Tada begged aspiring tuners to use this reduced-cost model as the basis for their 2JZ-GTE swaps, but after seeing its performance figures, we're not 100 percent sure swapping's necessary. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, which it sends to the rear wheels through the same eight-speed automatic transmission as the 3.0-liter car. This allows the four-cylinder Supra to scoot from zero to 60 mph in five seconds flat and onto a top speed of 155 mph, neither of which are shabby specs for a four-banger sports car.
Let's not kid ourselves, though. Everyone would rather have the 3.0-liter model, which receives serious upgrades for the 2021 model year. Its tunable, twin-turbo BMW B58 inline-six has a new exhaust manifold design and reduced-compression pistons that enhance its ability to withstand boost, which permits the extraction of three extra pound-feet of torque and 47 more horsepower. That's now 382 horse in total, or enough to rocket the three-liter Supra to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. The chassis gets some love too; with its power steering and stability control recalibrated, its shocks retuned, and its frame stiffened via the addition of aluminum strut braces.
Every 2021 model from base trim to top now features a standard 8.8-inch touchscreen, with the base 6.5-inch screen from the 2020 model gone entirely. A Safety and Technology Package offers dynamic radar cruise at all speeds up to the GR Supra's limited top speed of 155 mph, a 12-speaker, 500-watt JBL audio suite, Apple CarPlay, and of course, all the safety tech required to make your mother fret less about you buying a sports car.
A 1,000-unit A91 Edition will be available this model year with an exclusive "Refraction" paint color, a carbon fiber ducktail and mirror caps, C-pillar graphics, and a reworked interior with pretty blue upholstery stitching. These and other super-duper 2021 Toyota GR Supras are scheduled to hit American dealers in June, and pricing hasn't yet been announced. You won't be square if you won't be there, though—as nobody could fault you for wanting to see how the next Nissan Z will measure up.
