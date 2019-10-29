Toyota GR Supra GT4 Race Car Rocks 430 Horsepower and Nearly $200,000 Price Tag

Next year, Toyota will join the fast-growing GT4 motorsport category with a racing version of its divisive, BMW-built GR Supra. The turnkey race car features all the safety gear required to compete, plus the performance to take class wins. Its lightweight steel unibody is reinforced with a roll cage, which will both stiffen the Supra's chassis and protect its driver in the event of a crash, all while keeping the weight at a healthy 2,976 pounds (1,350 kilograms).

Toyota Toyota GR Supra GT4

Powering the GR Supra GT4 will be the road car's 3.0-liter, single-turbo inline-six, which in racing form breathes through an Akrapovič exhaust. In its maximum state of tune, this engine will generate 430 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, though each car will include several "power sticks" capable of quickly reflashing its Magneti Marelli ECU to different power outputs to balance performance. Downstream of the engine is a paddle-shifted, seven-speed automatic (similar to the one used in the BMW M4 GT4), which powers the rear wheels through a racing-grade mechanical limited-slip differential (LSD).

Toyota Toyota GR Supra GT4