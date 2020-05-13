BMW has a pretty long history of underrating the performance of its cars. The latest A91 Toyota Supra, as I'm certain none of you know, is based on the Z4. It shares both of its engines with its BMW-branded sibling, including the six-cylinder, 3.0-liter B58. That motor proved to be underrated when it launched with a 335 horsepower rating last year. Now, it looks like the Supra is going for a repeat.

The Japanese automaker claims the new car has 382 horses, 47 more than last years car. That's not the full story, though, as a dyno test from Car and Driver reveals.

Typically a car will make at least 15 percent less power on a chassis dyno due to drivetrain losses—sometimes more (for a variety of reasons). If a vehicle makes more than its crank horsepower on a chassis dyno—as both iterations of the Supra have so far—something fishy is going on.