1966 Buick Gasser vs 2020 Toyota Supra Drag Race Is Fast & Furious Reincarnate

On its surface, this is a simple race between old and new. Vape pen versus hand-rolled cigarette. Power drill versus hammer. Hendrix against Skrillex. The point of Hoonigan's new This vs. That drag racing YouTube series is to entertain with seemingly-mismatched cars going at it in the quarter mile, but this inaugural contest between a tuned 2020 Toyota Supra and a jacked-up 1966 Buick Skylark gasser hot rod is a lot closer than you might expect.

Drag racing videos are staples of the car enthusiast internet, so I'm not going to pretend like you haven't seen something like this before. Especially since the new import vs old American muscle concept is familiar to anyone who remembers the Charger vs Supra race from 2001's The Fast and the Furious. Still, you have to admit that Hoonigan's got a good approach here for a fun shootout: The rules are loose, the surface is not prepped and the cars are fast.