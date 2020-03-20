This May Be One of the Rarest Toyota Supras on Earth

We’ve seen prices for unmodified Supras heading north for years now, but they’ve only recently grown to the point that only the most serious collectors can afford them. This car might seem like a steal at just $42,000, but once shipping and import costs are paid that number will grow considerably.

The car has been verified by The Supra Registry as a one-of-one creation. The Registry built its database using Toyota’s production data for every Supra ever made and has verified thousands of individually owned cars to date and it confirms that this yellow Supra is one of just a handful with that color on the list and the only with said options. According to the sleuths over on Supra Forums, Solar Yellow was never offered on a Supra in North America, and was only sprayed onto cars destined for the Japanese domestic market (JDM). Cars with the aerotop option were quite popular, though, so it’s not all that hard to find one for sale.