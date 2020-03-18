1995 Toyota Supra Turbo Sells for $126,000, Proves Those Are Still a Safe Investment

Thanks to The Fast and the Furious and a growing interest in cars from the 1990s, the Toyota Supra has grown into quite the collector’s car in recent years. Selling prices for clean examples have become almost comical, reaching well into the six-figure range. And now, it actually seems that there’s no way of predicting just how much money someone is willing to dump on one of these things—but we do know that 1995 Supra Turbo with just 15,000 miles will bring in at least $126,000, as recently seen on Bring a Trailer.

The Mark IV Supra market isn’t cooling down at all—it's actually gaining steam. Last year, we saw a 7,000-mile Supra Turbo sell for $121,000 and an 11,000-mile 1994 Supra go for a whopping $173,600. In that light, this 15,000-mile car seems like a steal. In case you're curious, the Supra auction just closed on Wednesday afternoon, and bidding near the end of the auction drove the final number up by over $10,000.