Perfect Teal Metallic Mk3 Manual Toyota Supra Turbo is Traded in for…a Crossover

This tragic trade-in story comes from Twitter where a user, who goes by the handle @Tansaw_, shared this beautiful teal Mk3 Toyota Supra Turbo with the caption, “So I just learned that somebody traded this PRISTINE 12k original mile Toyota Supra MK3 Turbo to the dealership for a crossover and I’M INTERNALLY SCREAMING.”

On a parental level, I understand the decision to trade in a cramped 2+2 for a more spacious crossover SUV. Interior dimensions are, after all, a precious commodity with children. My animalistic, gas-swilling enthusiast brain, however, is crying over the decision to trade in a “pristine” 12,000-mile Mk3 Toyota Supra Turbo for the nondescript Toyota C-HR .

Little information was given outside the color—a ‘90s-tastic Teal Metallic—the aforementioned 12,000 original miles, and it being a leather- and targa-equipped example. In a subsequent post on the thread, though, the original poster said that the Supra was also equipped with a manual transmission. Dig the knife in deeper, why don’t you?

Being a Turbo model Supra, the sports coupe is powered by Toyota’s 7M-GTE turbocharged 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine and produced 232 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque. The 7M-GTE was later replaced with the more widely known 1JZ-GTE and 2JZ-GTE.

As for the Supra’s color, Teal Metallic was only produced between 1991 and 1992 and is said to have been applied to Supras in the low hundreds of cars, making this gem of a trade-in even rarer and likely even more valuable.

And as you’d expect with such an enthusiast-beloved car, right on queue, fans descended upon the post to voice their shared offense by such Toyota-on-Toyota violence and asserted their hopes of swiping the car out everyone else who may not understand its provenance.

It’s value, however, won’t ever be known as according to the original poster, the dealership responsible for the trade quickly sent it off to auction where it disappeared into the ether. Though we can’t ascertain the motives behind such a trade-in, or the motives behind keeping the Mk3 Supra Turbo so perfect for all these years only to do it so wrongly now, we can appreciate the fact that unicorns do exist.

And maybe, if you’re lucky enough, perhaps one day a Teal Metallic Toyota Supra Turbo with a manual transmission and targa tops will drop in your lap. At least that’s what I’m hoping for. My kids will just have to deal.