Praise Be: Toyota Relaunching Mk3, Mk4 Supra Parts Production

Toyota Gazoo Racing officials have reportedly announced that the company will soon restart production of parts for third- and fourth-generation Supras as part of a program called "GR Heritage Parts Project."

The announcement was made by Shigeki Tomoyama, head of Gazoo Racing and the owner of a fourth-gen "A80" Supra, at Toyota's May 17 launch event for the fifth-gen model at the Toyota Megaweb showroom in Odaiba, Japan. Tomoyama's statements are recorded in a primarily Japanese-language conference below, though Japanese Nostalgic Car translated the key announcement regarding Supra parts supply into English. Which parts will be supplied has not yet been confirmed, though the program is known to encompass both third- and fourth-gen cars, referred to by their fans as A70 and A80 respectively.

"We can not answer about specific parts at this time, but we will make every effort to meet the expectations of owners," Tomoyama stated according to translations.