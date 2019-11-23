This Lifted MK4 Toyota Supra Off-Roader Ditched Its 2JZ Engine for a Cummins Diesel

While seemingly everyone's worried about the 2020 Toyota Supra borrowing parts from BMW—including its engine—there's at least one enthusiast who could care less about where they source their parts from. In a post to the Gambler 500 Rally Facebook group, one Ashley Whitsey showed off his nearly finished Cummins diesel-swapped MK4 Toyota Supra, proving he's not the least bit worried about purity or tradition.

Diesel swaps into MK4 Supras are surprisingly popular. Back in August, we brought you the story of a builder who traded his Supra’s 2JZ inline-six for a Mercedes-Benz compression-ignition lump and actually found Whitsey’s build on the Retro Rides forum board. At that time, the project was still very much a work in progress, but it appears he’s made a lot of headway in the time since.