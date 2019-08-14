Someone Stuffed a Mercedes-Benz Diesel Engine Into a MK4 Toyota Supra Because Why Not

While we never thought we'd see the day where enthusiasts swapped other engines in place of the legendary Toyota 2JZ power plant, this MK4 Supra's Mercedes-Benz diesel has proven us wrong. Gone is the ultra-tuneable, twin-turbo inline-six, now in favor of another six-pot that ditches Japanese refinement for oil-burning power.

Although the classic Supra was originally more a touring car than a hot rod, along came The Fast and the Furious which had people modifying every car from here to Tokyo with lime-green paint and a turbocharger the size of a small child. This one follows that same power-junkie ethos but executes it in a different manner.

A video of the car rocking its new 3.0-liter compression-ignition engine has gone viral on social media, thanks in no small part to all the black smoke billowing from the car's exhaust. The Mercedes-Benz OM606 generated only 174 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque when it was originally used in the late '90s and early 2000s, but there’s no doubt that this setup generates far more than that.