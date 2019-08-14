Someone Stuffed a Mercedes-Benz Diesel Engine Into a MK4 Toyota Supra Because Why Not
This coal-rolling JDM classic is good for nothing if not smoky, smoky burnouts.
While we never thought we'd see the day where enthusiasts swapped other engines in place of the legendary Toyota 2JZ power plant, this MK4 Supra's Mercedes-Benz diesel has proven us wrong. Gone is the ultra-tuneable, twin-turbo inline-six, now in favor of another six-pot that ditches Japanese refinement for oil-burning power.
Although the classic Supra was originally more a touring car than a hot rod, along came The Fast and the Furious which had people modifying every car from here to Tokyo with lime-green paint and a turbocharger the size of a small child. This one follows that same power-junkie ethos but executes it in a different manner.
A video of the car rocking its new 3.0-liter compression-ignition engine has gone viral on social media, thanks in no small part to all the black smoke billowing from the car's exhaust. The Mercedes-Benz OM606 generated only 174 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque when it was originally used in the late '90s and early 2000s, but there’s no doubt that this setup generates far more than that.
It appears that there have been other attempts at building a diesel-powered Supra in the past, though this effort seems to have beaten them to the punch. This guy has been at it for a few years with his Cummins-powered Supra build, but the project seems to have stalled for one reason or another. On the upside, the car will be epic when it's finished, sporting a lift, off-road wheels, and giant turbos.
As for our Benz-swapped Supra, there’s no word on what the final plan will be with the car. We can’t imagine a few Facebook burnouts are the end game here, no matter how cool they look and sound.
We all know diesel-powered vehicles make for pretty mean drift missiles.
h/t: Autoevolution
