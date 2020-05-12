It might seem like a novelty from a modern perspective, a technological dead-end kept alive only in the memories of diehard Mazda fans and persistent rumors of its resurrection, but the iconoclastic Wankel rotary engine was once viewed very differently by an industry hungry for the future. Automakers from General Motors to Citroën toyed around with it in various test programs and concept cars in the 1960s and '70s. But only one such concept representing the closing of one door to open another: the 1969 Mercedes-Benz C111. Patented by inventor Felix Wankel in the 1920s and developed for the modern era at German outfit NSU at the end of the 1950s, the Wankel rotary was a sought-after innovation thanks to its promised simplicity, high-revving potential and excellent power-to-weight ratio. It was also stupidly maintenance-intensive in those first years, consuming oil and combustion seals in equal measure. The high failure rates of early Wankels doomed NSU's own carmaking efforts—it was bought by Volkswagen in 1969 and merged with Auto Union to form the modern incarnation of Audi. Meanwhile, the various licensing deals it had made with automakers like General Motors, Toyota and Mercedes to produce their own rotaries reached R&D dead ends. Only Mazda would figure it out. Mostly.

Mercedes-Benz The 1970 Mercedes-Benz C111-II, the concept's second iteration.

[Editor's note: It's easy to dismiss concept cars as marketing gimmicks and dead-end design exercises. But every once in a while, a company gives away the secret to its future without anyone noticing. So with ever-grander promises about electrification, autonomy and material advances being made by today's concepts, I thought it'd be useful to take a look through the archives to see how and when the major engineering and design trends that define the present were actually seeded. This is The Most Important Concept Cars You Forgot All About, and its aim is to give you the tools to understand what's really coming next. -- KC] As viewed through the Wankel-powered C111, the story of Mercedes' flirtation with rotary power is no different at first. The aero-wedge, gullwing-door concept and its completely unorthodox powertrain hits the modern eye as another empty promise of its time, a mere design exercise marrying SL heritage and aggressive Giugiaro styling. But look a little closer, and the C111's multi-stage development story shows how serious the automaker was about exploring the limits of the rotary as its engine of the future. Mercedes really wanted this to work. Ultimately, though, the fruitless experience it had with the C111 in the late '60s and early '70s pushed the automaker to embrace what would become a gigantic part of its global image for decades after: the diesel engine.

Mercedes-Benz The Three Musketeers, from left to right: The 1969 Mercedes-Benz C111-I, the 1970 C111-II, and an early test vehicle nicknamed Hobel.

Mercedes-Benz The interior of the 1970 C111-II, the concept's second iteration.