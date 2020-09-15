The 11.6-Liter, Big-Block Diesel Rotary Was Just Too Good for This World

For all automakers' efforts to perfect the Wankel rotary engine, its advantages over piston engines never seemed to materialize. Everyone from GM to Mercedes-Benz tried to make it work, but only Mazda stuck with it far beyond the experimental phase, and even it largely abandoned the Wankel with the RX-8's discontinuation. Despite the rotary's flaws, one American startup tried to argue the Wankel's case—not in cars, but by bringing it to the waves in 11.6-liter, diesel-burning big-block form.

Named the Model 2116R, this Rotary Rex was the creation of an aspiring marine engine supplier Rotary Power International. Per archived marketing materials dated August 2000, the 2116R was a two-rotor unit with an aluminum block and a stratified direct injection system ignited by a spark plug, which, despite a low 8.5:1 compression ratio, would've apparently let the 2116R run on everything from gasoline to kerosene, diesel, or jet fuel. Peak output was said to be 1,000 horsepower at 3,600 rpm, and peak torque, about 1,550 pound-feet at 2,400 rpm.