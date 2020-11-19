You Can Finish the Job on This 7.3L Power Stroke Diesel-Swapped Mazda RX-8—If You're Brave Enough

Gearheads are no strangers to the blood, sweat, tears and cash that project cars can draw from you and your bank account. If you think that's true about a Honda Civic with HID headlights, just imagine building a Mazda RX-8 with a hulking Power Stroke diesel in it. That's the predicament one guy's currently facing with his half-finished build that's sure to make someone a hero or a zero, depending on their fabrication skills.

As outlined in the car's for-sale listing on Facebook Marketplace, the owner has spent the last three months fitting the 7.3-liter turbodiesel V8 from a 1997 Ford F-250 to his 2007 RX-8. All the work has been done in a hotel parking and lot and, apparently, the Mercedes-Benz W140 S-Class he used as a mobile storage shed was broken into. While they were at it, the crooks apparently stole all his tools, leaving his project high and dry. As a result, he's been forced to list the car for sale.