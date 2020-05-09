Legendary Hot-Rodder Gale Banks Torches Hoonigan's 967-HP Diesel Camaro Build

Banks made his claim to fame through turbocharging, using forced induction to promote higher speeds in essentially every application. As you'd imagine, he's a firm believer that more air—not fuel—is the key to increased performance. That seems to be the opposite of what everyone in the Hoonigan camp is saying, to which Banks replies: "Oh holy shit!"

From laughing when they mention that black smoke means you're doing something right, to scoffing when say that power is being limited by not having enough fuel, Banks has plenty of worthwhile reactions:

"You've got to make sure you've got the air before you put the frickin' fuel in!"

"The air density in the room is gonna be greatly reduced by that little chicken shit air filter!"

"That SOB is gonna blow up in your face!"

As (almost) anyone with diesel engine experience will tell you, black smoke isn't what you want when it comes to power. It'll also get you in a lot of trouble with the law if you aren't careful.

At the end of the dyno session, the Hoonigan Duramax ended with 967 horsepower and 1,387 pound-feet of torque. While that's a respectable power split, it's entirely true that the number could be higher with the proper air to fuel ratio. Black smoke from a diesel engine is essentially unburnt fuel, meaning there's an excess that can't be used in the combustion chamber. There's plenty to dig in here, but we'll leave the specifics to the pros.

Lastly, it's important to note that Banks commends the Hoonigan squad for the work they do—the video description mentions they were only misguided by so-called "experts." Surely, he could help them get back on the right track.

