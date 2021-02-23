2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: A Baby S-Class, Complete With the Screens

The return of the V8 Lexus IS may have stolen all of the compact luxury sedan headlines yesterday, but today is a new day. It also happens to be the day Mercedes-Benz has chosen to unveil its all-new 2022 C-Class. With 2.5 million copies of the previous generation sold worldwide since it was introduced in 2014, there's a lot riding on this car. Perhaps that's why Mercedes has decided to make it a little bigger.

Even though its proportions and hardpoints don't look all that different from the old C, this new version is indeed all-new. It's 2.5 inches longer overall while wheelbase grows by an inch. It's also half an inch wider and sits 0.4 inches lower. Mercedes says the new W206 C-Class is a more spacious car whether you're sitting in the front or rear as all interior dimensions have grown by anywhere from fractions of an inch to an entire inch. Despite the slight ballooning, the old car's drag coefficient of 0.24 remains intact.