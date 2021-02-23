2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: A Baby S-Class, Complete With the Screens

Style-wise, it's pretty much everything you'd expect a new Mercedes C-Class to be. A corporate front end that looks angry-yet-soft, and a rear end and interior that's best described as a shrunken-down S-Class. Heavily mimicking Merc's flagship sedan, its new compact entry rocks a 12.3-inch instrument display accompanied by a portrait-mounted 11.9-inch center touchscreen that appears to float and flow from the center armrest.
Running second-gen MBUX, the new C-Class' infotainment system can respond verbally to "Hey Mercedes," features integrated music streaming, has a fingerprint scanner that logs the driver into their particular user profile, can provide augmented-video nav directions, and receives over-the-air updates, among other cool things that'll surely impress a fair number of passengers. The whole thing is also canted towards the driver (by six degrees, to be exact), for a more fitted, "driver's car" feel.