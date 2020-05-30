When it comes to import drag cars, the Mk4 Toyota Supra is king. With so many shops and aftermarket companies dedicating time and resources to the platform, we've seen quarter-mile records fall almost constantly at the hands of various Supras around the globe. The most recent might also be the most impressive, though, as Grannas Racing has pushed its six-speed, H-pattern Supra to a 6.9-second quarter-mile at 194.77 miles per hour.

That's believed to be a new benchmark as allegedly no other H-pattern car has run a sub-seven-second time before.

The crew's Mk4 Supra, nicknamed "Orange Man Bad," is no stranger to the drag racing community. It famously achieved a 7.17-second run at 205 miles per hour in December, making it the fastest six-speed in terms of mph. Now, it holds the title of quickest as well, all while running a Tremec T56 transmission with a factory gearset.

Grannas Racing posted a video of the record-setting run online, along with a slip showing the time and speed.