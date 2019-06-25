Tire-Slaying Genius Builds 1JZ-Swapped, RWD Toyota Prius Drift Car

When you think of a Toyota Prius, you probably don't think of tire-shredding performance. Instead, you probably think about fuel economy, hypermiling, and the sunlight that reflects ever-so-perfectly from the rear window into your eyeballs while sitting in traffic. However, this particular 1JZ-swapped Toyota Prius will change the way you think about the efficient little hybrid—forever.

Meet Kasey Eastman's second-generation Prius—a creation that shouldn't exist, but thankfully it does anyway. Eastman reportedly purchased the economy car just over a year ago for $250 with the idea of turning it into a proper drift car. Thankfully, the plan unfolded as expected. He procured a Toyota 1JZ-GTE VVTi powerplant and managed to stuff the turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-six into the tiny econobox.