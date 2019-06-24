Fanboys Rejoice, There's Now a Liberty Walk Body Kit for the 2019 Toyota Prius
Want the Liberty Walk stance but can't afford a Huracan or GT-R? Say no more.
The general public has been short on options for unusably wide or low-sitting cars below the price range of exotics. It's almost like the average person actually needs to use their car, rather than treat it as some sort of fashion accessory or Instagram like-booster. If you're one of those feeling left out, lament no more, because Liberty Walk has launched a new body kit for the 2019 Toyota Prius.
Liberty Walk's Toyota Prius custom kit consists of a front lip, side skirts, a diffuser, and a ducktail spoiler. On Liberty Walks site, the kit is listed for ¥297,000 or the equivalent to $2,990 American greenbacks, though you have the option keeping $490 in your pocket by not buying the spoiler. Then again, if financially wise decisions are your thing, you're not in the market for a Prius with a body kit in the first place, so just splurge already.
The least objectionable thing one can say about Liberty Walk's body kits is that they're distinctive. Whether you love or hate them, it's tough to mistake a Lamborghini Huracan that appears to be several feet wider than it was when it left the assembly line, as anything but a Liberty Walk car.
The look isn't complete without Liberty Walk's choice of aftermarket wheels or its suggested lowering equipment. These one-piece wheels run $520 per corner, or $2,080 total before tires. Getting them to fill your fenders with lower springs costs another $1,700, but what you really want is the full air suspension kit, which might prevent your car from gutting its oil pan when you drive over a manhole cover. That's another $7,900.
All together, Liberty Walk's ultimate Prius runs $12,970 for parts alone. Labor for installation and paintwork is easily another several thousand and will push the build's price right into new car territory. Is that worth the cash? Most people buy a Prius so they don't have to pay much for gas, so given the ethos behind the car we're gonna have to guess hard no.
