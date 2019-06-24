Fanboys Rejoice, There's Now a Liberty Walk Body Kit for the 2019 Toyota Prius

The general public has been short on options for unusably wide or low-sitting cars below the price range of exotics. It's almost like the average person actually needs to use their car, rather than treat it as some sort of fashion accessory or Instagram like-booster. If you're one of those feeling left out, lament no more, because Liberty Walk has launched a new body kit for the 2019 Toyota Prius.

Liberty Walk's Toyota Prius custom kit consists of a front lip, side skirts, a diffuser, and a ducktail spoiler. On Liberty Walks site, the kit is listed for ¥297,000 or the equivalent to $2,990 American greenbacks, though you have the option keeping $490 in your pocket by not buying the spoiler. Then again, if financially wise decisions are your thing, you're not in the market for a Prius with a body kit in the first place, so just splurge already.