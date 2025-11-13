Hear Me Out: Liberty Walk Land Cruiser

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I’m just not a fan of the new Toyota Land Cruiser. The four-cylinder hybrid 250 Series model that we get in the United States doesn’t feel like a true successor to the V8 200 Series of yore. In order for me to even think about driving one, let alone owning one, it would have to be pretty seriously modified. In fact, why not just pull a complete U-turn and cop one with a Liberty Walk widebody kit?

Clearly—clearly—rigs like this are an acquired taste. No Land Cruiser owner I know would ever spring for one with 24-inch wheels and two spoilers out back. But, there very well might be a Supra owner who would go this direction with a 4×4.

Liberty Walk

The kit as a whole retails for $8,800 USD. For that money, car customizers obviously get the boxed fenders, a new front bumper with big intake openings and LEDs, a hood cover, and a whole lot out back like a rear wing up top, a trunk spoiler just below it, and a diffuser.

And if you want the same Vossen forged wheels that are on the show truck here, you’ll need an additional $14,850. Sorry if that tips the scales too far for ya. The Liberty Walk website has smaller 22s listed for $11,650 in case you’re alright settling for less.

I’m afraid to know how all these mods affect the Land Cruiser’s performance, and I’m not just talking about off-road. The electrified 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbo has decent stats on paper, making 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, but that doesn’t really translate to feeling fast. You can bet that all these extra parts add a few hundred pounds, and while I’m not sure how much those upsized wheels weigh, I don’t think they’re doing the Landy any favors on unsprung mass.

Liberty Walk

The kit is available in the U.S. through Liberty Walk’s dealers, though I’ll be surprised to see it on anything other than a SEMA build or something like that. Japan, on the other hand, might be all about it. At least they can buy a “real” full-size Land Cruiser if they want it.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com